Betty Hebert Raggio, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born to Lena Hebert on September 4, 1935, she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on August 29, 1948. In the year of 1955 she met Gabriel Raggio at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's witnesses.They were married on June 9, 1956. They raised one son together Gabriel Raggio "Gabey", and they enjoyed teaching their son about Jehovah. Betty was known as a spiritual person, up until her death she was very active in serving her God Jehovah, she spent many years and hours advancing the good news of Gods Kingdom. Sadly on March 12, 2019 she suffered a stroke and is now in her God Jehovah's memory. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but most importantly her greatest friend Jehovah. Her family and friends are comforted by Jehovah's yearning and promise to bring her back to life on a paradise earth in the near future. (John 5:28,29; Revelation 21:4; Acts 17:31) She was survived by her husband Gabriel Joesph Raggio, her son Gabriel Raggio, her granddaughters Harmony Archambault and Alaina Brupbacher and her great grand kids Nicolette, Jonah, Jade, and Alexis. The services for her funeral will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 1475 Fremaux Ave, Slidell, LA 70458. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary