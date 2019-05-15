Betty Jane Arnette Hunter earned her wings while surrounded by family on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. She was born on June 12, 1942 in Woodville, MS, and at the age of 17, moved to New Orleans, LA. She graduated from G.W. Carver and attended Tulane University. After working 26 years in education, Betty retired from McDonough #36. She was a devoted member of St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church where she served in multiple capacities, including Sunday School Superintendent. Betty was a God-fearing woman, dedicated to her family and always willing to lend a helping hand. She leaves to cherish her memory, her lifelong sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Carl Hunter; three children; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Junius and Mary Arnette; and five siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church, 2926 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019