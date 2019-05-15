Betty Jane Arnette Hunter (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for the lost of your mom. My deepest sympathy..."
    - Karissa Johnson
  • "Hunter Family, Wishing you comfort and peace, courage to..."
    - Juanita Belong'a~Wright
  • "Janae' I'm so sorry your family's lost. I can't sum up the..."
    - Stephanie Thomas-Julian And family
Service Information
Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans
4101 Saint Claude Ave.
New Orleans, LA
70117
(504)-944-5500
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church
2926 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church
2926 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty Jane Arnette Hunter earned her wings while surrounded by family on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. She was born on June 12, 1942 in Woodville, MS, and at the age of 17, moved to New Orleans, LA. She graduated from G.W. Carver and attended Tulane University. After working 26 years in education, Betty retired from McDonough #36. She was a devoted member of St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church where she served in multiple capacities, including Sunday School Superintendent. Betty was a God-fearing woman, dedicated to her family and always willing to lend a helping hand. She leaves to cherish her memory, her lifelong sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Carl Hunter; three children; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Junius and Mary Arnette; and five siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church, 2926 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019
bullet Tulane University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.