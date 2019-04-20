Betty Jane Edler passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 81. Loving wife of 61 years to Edward Edler, Sr. Beloved mother of Edward "Chip" Edler, Jr. (Mary). Proud grandmother of Abby, Olivia, and Nick Edler. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Madeline Moreno, and 3 siblings. Betty Jane graduated with honors in 1955 from Fortier High School and worked for over 30 years with Stone Insurance Company. She was a parishioner of St. Angela Merici and a member of AARP #4924. She loved taking cruises, enjoyed traveling with her family, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Monday, April 22, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 1:00 pm followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary