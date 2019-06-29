Betty Jane Keenan passed away at The Carpenter House in River Ridge, Louisiana on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 92. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Donald Keenan; former wife of the late Eugene W. McGraw; loving mother of Barbara A. McGraw (Anna Lee Corpora); and daughter of the late Carl C. and Laura Ames Hofmeister. She is also survived by one niece and two nephews. Betty was born and raised in Saint Louis, Missouri, and graduated from Hadley Technical High School, where she earned her high school diploma and certificate in secretarial studies. She began her career of 25 years with Community Federal Savings and Loan in Saint Louis as a secretary, later as a teller and loan officer, and retired as a bank manager. Betty moved to New Orleans, Louisiana two years ago to be with her daughter. She resided at Inspired Living in Kenner, Louisiana, where she enjoyed her last two years playing bingo and making new friends. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at St. Joseph Hospice at The Carpenter House for the care and compassion they gave to Betty and her family. A private inurnment will take place at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans, Louisiana. To view and sign the guestbook, www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 29 to July 1, 2019