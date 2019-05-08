Betty Jean Hawthorne Young was born on January 21, 1946 in Owassa, Alabama and departed this life on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was educated in Owassa, Alabama and the New Orleans Public Schools. She also attended Marie C. Couvent Elemantary, River Frederick Junior High School and was a graduate of George Washington Carver Senior High School c/o 1960. Daughter of the late Julia Hawthorne and Claude Hawthorne, Sr. Grand Daughter of the late Julia Rudolph. Mother of Anthony Young, Kimberlin, Eldora, Michelle and the late Denise Young. Sister of Geneva Hawthorne, Evelyn Hawthorne, Theadore Hawthorne and the late Claude and Douglas Hawthorne. Niece of the late James, Robert, Gus, Verliza and Gussie Vee Rudolph. Preceded in death by two grandsons, Tyrone Young and Gerald Barnes, Jr. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of Beacon Light International, Abundant Life Tabernacle, Next Generation Morning Star, Employees of RTA, the Department of Public Safety and Louisiana State Troppers are invited to attend the Visitation on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by her Celebration of Life at 10:00 am. Interment Providence Memorial Park.You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 10, 2019