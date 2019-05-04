|
Betty Jo Hussey Carroll was born in New Orleans, LA Feb. 18, 1937 and died May 2, 2019 in Metairie, LA. Beloved wife of Daniel Joseph Carroll, Jr. for 59 years. Mother of Stephanie Danielle Carroll Gustavson (William, deceased), Daniel Timothy Carroll (Lisa), and Sean Patrick Carroll. Grandmother of Charles A. Griggs (Courtney), William P. Carroll (Daniela), Timothy R. Carroll, Andrew S. Carroll, and Alexander N. Carroll. Great-grandmother of Colin, Callie, and Molly Griggs, and Emily Carroll. Sister of George O. Hussey (Norma), Joseph M. Hussey, Jr. (Gary, deceased), Kathleen Hendrix (Jack), and Judith C. Wasserman (Steven). Daughter of the late Joseph McElroy Hussey and Velma B. Hall Hussey. She enjoyed spending time with the family she loved. Her favorite pastimes were reading, gardening, traveling, lunching with friends, attending operas, and listening to classical music with her husband. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial gathering at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 noon. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 9, 2019