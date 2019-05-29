Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Joseph Grant. View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson Inc. 11112 Jefferson Hwy River Ridge , LA 70123 (504)-469-2243 Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, May 23, 2018 at 9:15 am Betty Joseph Grant was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Waldon Healthcare Center at the age of 70. She was a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Kenner, LA. Betty was a retired nurse fro the City of New Orleans Health Dept. She had also been employed by Charity Hospital and the Veterans Administration Hospital. Betty was an active member of Bethel A.M.E. Church until time of her illness. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Alex Grant, her parents, Warren and Leona Rainey Joseph, and brother, Wayne D. Joseph. Betty is survived by brothers, Warren Joseph, Jr. (Joyce), Harvey C. Joseph, Sr. (Bettye), Lynwood F. Joseph, Sr. (Toni) and Gary M. Joseph. Her devoted friends, Charles and Corine Hall. She had no children but enjoyed a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastor, officers and members of Bethel A.M.E. Church are invited to attend the funeral service from Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1437 Caffin Ave., New Orleans, LA on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Douglas Taylor, officiating. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery, Metairie, LA. Arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019

