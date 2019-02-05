Betty Ann Landry passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Known to many from childhood as "Kut", she was born on August 9, 1933, in Luling, Louisiana. Betty was the daughter of the late Felix and Eula Champagne and was the last surviving member of her five brothers and sisters, Gloria, Eddie, May, Claribel and Buddy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Eual J. Landry Jr., and daughter, Laurie Parks (Chris). Betty is survived by her remaining three children: Leslie Loyacano (Nick), Mary Mattox and Mark Landry. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Casey Kucera (Brian), Kelly Grimes, Shelby Loyacano, Kristen Semeniuk (Ryan), Brady Mattox, Wesley Mattox (Liska), Allison Parks and Andrew Parks, as well as one great grandchild, Emma Kucera. Betty lived her life putting others before herself. She was an accomplished pianist and organist, as well as a medical professional. She had the heart of a teacher and the desire to learn of a scholar. She loved music, animals, flowers and chocolate. We loved her dearly and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be on Thursday, February 7 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Luling, LA. The visitation for family and friends will be from 9-11 am followed by a burial mass at 11 am.
St Anthony's Church
234 Angus Dr
Luling, LA 70070
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019