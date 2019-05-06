Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Landry. View Sign Service Information Mothe Funeral Home Marrero 7040 Lapalco Blvd. Marrero , LA 70072 (504)-348-2010 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Landry entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 84. She is the lifelong friend of 60 years to Alice McKelvy. Daughter of the late Joseph A. Landry, Sr. and Marilouise Moore Landry. Beloved sister of Gaylynn Martin (Borge), Peggy Schober (Jeff), June Hall (Pee-Wee), Joseph "Blackie" Landry (the late Shirley), Patrick Landry (Daisy), Anthony "Tony" Landry (Donna) and the late Deborah Michel, Bobbie Terrebonne (the late Terry), Mary Jo Smith (the late Roland "Billy"), Raymond "Butsy" Landry (the late Beverly), Roy Landry, Roland Landry (the late Ann) and Billy Landry (Survived by Nancy). Godmother of Gary McKelvy, Jr., Aiden Favre, Leslie Collins Schneider and Wendy Michel. Betty is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was born in White Castle, LA and was a resident of St. Bernard for 60 years. Betty served her country while enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve for 7 years. She was a former employee of Straton Baldwin and she retired from Vehicle Equipment HQ911. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 11AM until 1:30PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 1:30PM. Interment will be in Hook and Ladder Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at



Betty Landry entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 84. She is the lifelong friend of 60 years to Alice McKelvy. Daughter of the late Joseph A. Landry, Sr. and Marilouise Moore Landry. Beloved sister of Gaylynn Martin (Borge), Peggy Schober (Jeff), June Hall (Pee-Wee), Joseph "Blackie" Landry (the late Shirley), Patrick Landry (Daisy), Anthony "Tony" Landry (Donna) and the late Deborah Michel, Bobbie Terrebonne (the late Terry), Mary Jo Smith (the late Roland "Billy"), Raymond "Butsy" Landry (the late Beverly), Roy Landry, Roland Landry (the late Ann) and Billy Landry (Survived by Nancy). Godmother of Gary McKelvy, Jr., Aiden Favre, Leslie Collins Schneider and Wendy Michel. Betty is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was born in White Castle, LA and was a resident of St. Bernard for 60 years. Betty served her country while enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve for 7 years. She was a former employee of Straton Baldwin and she retired from Vehicle Equipment HQ911. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 11AM until 1:30PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 1:30PM. Interment will be in Hook and Ladder Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close