Betty Lou Pereira Tranchina of New Orleans, passed away with family by her side at Poydras Home on May 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Gerard (Butty) Tranchina for 69 years. She was born on January 11, 1926 in Oak Park, Illinois to the late Clara Stokes Pereira and George Edward Pereira. She is preceded in death by her brother George Pereira Jr. of Covington, LA and Helen Pereira Eppling of New Orleans, LA. Betty Lou is a graduate of University High School and attended LSU in Baton Rouge, LA. During her retirement years, Betty Lou was a member of the P.E.O. International organization. She is survived by her husband Joseph Gerard (Butty) Tranchina, her daughter Lynn Tranchina Meade (Steve) of New Orleans, LA, her daughter Laurie Tranchina Waggener of Sugar Land, TX, her brother Jack Pereira, and a host of nieces and nephews. Additionally, Betty Lou is survived by her cherished grandchildren Ryan James Meade of Nashville, TN, Erin Meade Spence (Cooper) of Atlanta, GA, and her three great grandchildren, Annabelle Sue Meade, Elizabeth Meade Spence and Mary Franklin Spence, who brought much joy with every visit to New Orleans. Betty Lou grew up in New Orleans as a young girl, then moved with her family during high school years to New York, Houston, TX and then back to Baton Rouge, LA. She began her early career working at New Orleans Public Service. After raising her daughters, which included being troop leader and an ever present supporter of all their activities, she returned to New Orleans Public Service, Inc. and worked for 22 years as an executive assistant until her retirement. She had a passion for the Mississippi Gulf Coast and the wonderful friends in Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian, MS. Betty Lou was an active participant in many activities at the Pass Christian Yacht Club. She loved gardening, cooking, entertaining and going to the beauty parlor. She loved to dance with her husband at any opportunity and enjoyed the reputation of being a great dancer. Betty Lou credited her cooking skills to her husband and to the good friends she and Butty made while living in Crowley, LA for five years. She was most passionate about her grandchildren who brought her and her husband many years of joy. Memorial services and interment will be private and at a later date. The family wishes to thank every member of the Poydras Home community for their extraordinary care and enormous support shown to both Betty Lou and Butty and our entire family over the last five years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Poydras Home, 5354 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA, 70115 or to the . Mass cards are appreciated as well. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 13, 2019