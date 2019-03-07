Betty Neumann Ponthieux passed away at her home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on May 27, 1925 in New Orleans to the late Francis Xavier Neumann and Mary Burns Neumann. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Warren J. Ponthieux, Sr., her son Bruce M. Ponthieux, her great-grandchild Ryker James, and her 12 brothers and sisters. Devoted mother of Warren J. Ponthieux, Jr. (Denise), Brian J. Ponthieux (Pam), and Melissa A. Ponthieux; grandmother of Warren Ponthieux, III, Joshua, Clinton, Mallory, and Christopher Ponthieux, Colin Ponthieux Minster and Anthony and Mark Ranatza; great-grandmother of Molly and Mackenzie Minster, Sophia, Charlotte, Luca, and Meyer Ponthieux and Austin Ranatza. Betty is also survived by her daughter-in-law Karen Ponthieux. Betty was a graduate of Sacred Heart of Jesus High School and a member of the Mike Miley Golden Agers Club. She was previously employed by New Orleans Orthopedic Clinic for 12 years. Betty was at her happiest when cooking for family and friends and always had an extra seat at the dinner table. The family wishes to express their appreciation and thanks to her caregivers for their kindness and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 am. Public visitation is from 9 am until time of service. To leave condolences online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary