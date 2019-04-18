Betty "BB" Phillips Casbon passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 80. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in some way throughout her life. She was the beloved wife of Alfred "Pete" Casbon. Loving mother of Penny Ann Casbon, David Bernard Casbon, Charel Re' Casbon Bollinger (Timothy) and Tyra Michell Casbon. Daughter of the late Bernard Phillips and Lucille Bartholomew Phillips. Proud grandmother of Michaela Andreé Casbon Pierre (Vladimir), David Bernard Casbon Jr., Taylor Lucille Casbon, Payton Elizabeth Bollinger and Cameron Rose Bollinger. Sister of Alemitta Phillips, Gene Williams and the late Leonard Phillips. Aunt of Ivan Phillips, Monce Bartholomew Jr., Zachary Phillips, Cymintia Phillips Manger, Jimmy Williams, Katie Ganier Wilson and Laura Denise Williams. She is also survived and fondly remembered by many great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and all whom she loved as her own children, cousins and best friends who helped in her care. Betty was born in Grand Bayou, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish before settling in Marrero, LA. She found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for others. She will always be remembered for her loyalty and dedication to her family, her caring and loving spirit and her laughter. Her passion for dancing and listening to country music was surpassed only by her love for spoiling the grandchildren. She was a wonderful example of what it means to care for others and will be deeply missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Monday, April 22nd from 1:00PM – 3:00PM, followed by a Funeral Mass in her memory beginning at 3:00PM. She will be laid to rest with her parents in St. Roch Cemetery No. 2 in a private ceremony. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary