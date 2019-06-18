Betty Prevot, a resident of New Orleans, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Bernadine Prevot. Sister of Joycelyn Jacobs, Louis Prevot Sr. (Carolyn), the late William Tanner Sr. and Jacqueline Anderson. Betty was preceded in death by her grandparents Theophile and Verdie Prevot. She is survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of Corpus Christi Epiphany Catholic Church are invited to attend the Memorial Services at 9:00 AM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Corpus Christi Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave. New Orleans, LA 70119.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019