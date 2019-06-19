Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Saltzman Dinicola. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM GRACE FUNERAL HOME 450 Holy Trinity Drive Covington , LA View Map Send Flowers Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM GRACE FUNERAL HOME 450 Holy Trinity Drive Covington , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Saltzman Dinicola passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, June 18, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born July 6, 1943 to John and Aline Saltzman. Beloved wife of Paul Dinicola. Loving mother of Jeffrey Paul Dinicola (Valerie), Pamela Jean Dinicola, and James Philip Dinicola. Grandmother of Kimberly Dinicola and Theodore Dinicola. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her very close friend Judy Cvitanovic. She was a New Orleans native and a graduate of Mater Dolorosa Grammar School, and St. Joseph High School class of 1961. Betty remained close to her high school classmates (The "St. Joe Girls") and frequently met with them for luncheons. She worked briefly at New Orleans City Hall, and retired from the West Bank Regional Library. Betty was a devout Catholic. She was a longtime and very active parishioner of St. Cletus in Gretna, and helped found the school there. She was also a member of St. Mark in Gonzales. After she and Paul moved to the Christwood Retirement Community in St. Tammany Parish, she attended Mass on Thursdays there and at St. Anselm in Madisonville on Saturdays. Betty was a faithful and beautiful person to all who knew her. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at GRACE FUNERAL HOME, 450 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, on Friday afternoon, June 21, 2019 at 1:00. Visitation will begin at 10:00 in the morning. Interment will follow in the adjacent St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden. The family invites you to share your thoughts, memories, and condolences through the online guestbook, available at www.gracenorthshore.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019

