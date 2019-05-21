Betty A. Schouest LeBlanc passed away peacefully in her home while surrounded by family on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 75. Born January 12, 1944 to Nora A. Schouest and her husband, the late Hagan P. Schouest of Raceland, Louisiana. Devoted wife for over 54 years to Mr. Milton LeBlanc, Jr. Cherished mother of Dawlyn M. Scholl (Lloyd) and the late Milton J. LeBlanc III (Pam). Loving grandmother of Kayla Scholl, Braydan and Joshua LeBlanc. Sister of Henrietta Martin (Errol) and Hagan P. Schouest, Jr. (Cindy). Sister-in-law of Allen LeBlanc (Janalyn), Janice LeBlanc (Curt), Karen LeBlanc, Glenn LeBlanc (Lynn) and the late Ronald LeBlanc. Betty also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. An avid LSU sports fan, Mrs. Betty also spent over forty years as a dedicated employee of Immaculata High School and Academy of Our Lady as a receptionist, where she was very loved and highly regarded. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz Eagan and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A wake will be held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. A visitation will also be held the following morning on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4401 Seventh Street in Marrero from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Mass will be held at church at 11:00 am. Interment to follow mass at Westlawn Cemetery in Gretna, Louisiana. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019