Betty Spell Jenkins passed away on April 30, 2019. She was 88 years old. She was the daughter of Willie and Bessie Spell and the wife of Lindsey Jenkins for 45 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and all 8 of her brothers and sisters, also by her Great Grandson Mason Mulkey. Betty Jenkins was a lifelong resident of Covington, Louisiana. She had 5 children, Linda Mulkey husband Gordon, David "Chuck" Jenkins wife Mary, Daniel Jenkins, Scotty Jenkins wife Cindy, and Sheila Delatte with Greg. She had 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and 1 great great great grandchild. The family would like to thank all of her care givers. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Shepherd's Care Ministry Church located at 20115 Highway 1081 Covington, LA. With visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Interment to follow at Barker McManus Cemetery. The family has requested in lieu of flowers to make a donation to Shepherd's Care Food Ministry.