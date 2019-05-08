Betty Tucker Porter, affectionately called "Porter Jean" and "Lil Bit" transitioned to her heavenly home saying goodbye as the sunset, so did she. With a kiss and a soft hug, she passed away at home in her husband's arms on 4/29/2019 at the age of 73. Betty was born in Illinois on January 1, 1946. She graduated from Lincoln Senior High School in East St. Louis, IL. She was a United States Navy veteran. She worked as an Engineering Tech for 22 years with Magnetek Century Electric Motor Co. in St Louis until 1991. Deciding to become a nurse at the age of 46, she went to St Louis Board of Education School of Practical Nursing and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, then Forest Park Community College and was promoted to a Registered Nurse. She worked at Kelly Assisted Living, Edgewater Nursing Home and Villa Gesu in St. Louis, life partner, Morsie. She worked at ACTS Home Health Care, Inc as a field supervisor and later an RN Case Manager. She retired in 2015, but was so missed, shortly after she returned to work on a part time basis until her death. After Katrina, she worked briefly at LSU Hospital at Alexandria. Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Corinne Washington, father, Robert Ruff, sister Helen Tucker Roy and nephew, Lt. Colonel Alan Jay Tucker. Betty is survived by the love of her life, her beloved husband, Morsie Porter of 21 years. Betty is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Crystal (Ted) Jordan; grandsons, Michael Gladney Jr. and Theodore Jordan; great-granddaughters, Alexis and Aliyah Gladney and great-grandson, Michael Gladney III; stepdaughter, Marcia (Torrio) Osborne; stepsons, Corey and Christopher Porter and grandsons Joshua and Solomon Osborne. Also, cherishing her memory are her sisters, Sandra Sain and Cathy Watson; brothers, Otis and George Watson of St Louis, Missouri and her loving nieces and nephews, Michael (Tammi) Tucker, Courtney Roy Clofer, Rosalind Roy (Ike) Franklin, Christopher Roy, Steven Roy, Baron Clofer, Cameron Tucker, Brenton Clofer, and Devan Tucker. She is remembered by her devoted friend, Diane Rose and a host of other family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Mount Hermon Baptist Church, 2153 N. Broad Street New Orleans, LA 70119 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 am with Pastor John Jackson officiating. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil Street, Gretna. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019