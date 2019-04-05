The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Betty W. Gould Obituary
Betty W. Gould passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 85. Wife of the late Alfred E. Gould Jr. Mother of devoted daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Louis Wattigny, and Robert Gould (Lisa). Daughter of the late Eola Coletti. Grandmother of Vance, Shawna, and Scott. Great grandmother of Annie, Addison, Cooper and Siegen. Sister of Jane, Joyce, June and Fred. Beloved friend of Jerry Simoneaux Sr. Sister-in-law of Beverly Gould. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 1pm at Christ the King Catholic Church, 535 Deerfield Rd, Terrytown, LA. Visitation will be held at the church from 11am until 1pm. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019
