Betty Lou Bayhi Zimmerman passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 89, from complications due to Alzheimers disease. Wife of the late Joseph L. Zimmerman, Daughter of the late Alfred J. Bayhi and Marguerite Poncet Bayhi, Sister of the late Shirley Mae Bayhi Laudumiey, Richard J. Bayhi, Sr. and Alfred J. Bayhi, Jr., Betty is survived by her children, Gary Zimmerman, Laurie Z. Drewes and Cathy Z. Howard, her granddaughter, Cameron Howard and her nephews Richard J. Bayhi, Jr., and David Bayhi. Betty attended St. James Major High School and thereafter studied music at Loyola University. Later, she would teach piano to children and beginners; her love of music and for the piano was always a part of her life, as well as her love for animals. At Betty's request, her body will be donated to Louisiana State University for the advancement of science. A memorial service will be held on a later date for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, masses are preferred (St. Louis King of France Church) or donations to the Louisiana SPCA. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the collective staff of Lake Villa House, Metro Med Pass and Passages Hospice & Sanctuary for all the support and comfort they provided. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 12, 2019

