Bettye Louise Becnel entered into her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 72 years. She was born in New Orleans, LA and was a lifelong resident of Metairie, LA. She was the daughter of the late Doris "Josephine" Smith Becnel and Victor F. Becnel. Beloved sister of Jo Ann Becnel Welch (Michael). Also survived by her nephews, Michael Welch, Jr. (Sharon) and Dwayne Welch; her niece, Brandy Welch-Evans (Cameron); and great nieces and nephews. Bettye was a longtime member of Bridgedale Baptist Church. The family would like to give special thanks to St. Joseph's of Harahan for the care of Bettye they provided. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by a service at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary