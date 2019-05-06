The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 523-5872
For more information about
Beverly Barnes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Barnes Obituary
Beverly Barnes entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved daughter of the late Helen Barnes. Loving mother of Annette Barnes Favorite, Leotha and Bryant Barnes and the late Wanda Jones, Lawrence Barnes and Rickey Jones. Sister of Sherrie Lackings, John, Kevin, Henry and the late Alcaday Barnes, Antoinette Mukhtar and Shirley Paul. Mother-in-law of the late Ernest Favorite. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. visitation at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
Download Now