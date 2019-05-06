|
|
Beverly Barnes entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved daughter of the late Helen Barnes. Loving mother of Annette Barnes Favorite, Leotha and Bryant Barnes and the late Wanda Jones, Lawrence Barnes and Rickey Jones. Sister of Sherrie Lackings, John, Kevin, Henry and the late Alcaday Barnes, Antoinette Mukhtar and Shirley Paul. Mother-in-law of the late Ernest Favorite. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. visitation at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 7, 2019