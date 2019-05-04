Beverly Campbell Begin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of 48 years to Claude Y. Begin. Devoted mother of Jean-Claude Begin (Kendra) and Richard Begin (Melissa). Loving grandmother of Gavin, Lilly, Mathieu, and Jean-Claude Joseph Begin. She was the daughter of the late Frederick A. Campbell and Armenia Ellen Ross Campbell and the sister of Carol Ann Kawalec (late, Ted), the late Jean Marie Kalas (Danny), Frederick Campbell (MaryAnn), the late Mary Jane Goodman (Charles), John Ross Campbell (Rosie), and Scott Campbell (Marci). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Beverly was a resident of Metairie, LA and was a parishioner at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church. She worked for Star Services and International Paper. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm followed by inurnment. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's memory may be made to the at www.cancer.org or to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at https://themmrf.org/. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019