Beverly Champagne Brady, born January 24, 1930, passed away February 18, 2019 at the age of 89. Wife of the late Eugene J. Brady, Sr. Daughter of the late Rene Champagne and Myrtle King Champagne Millet. Sister of Elaine Ocmand, the late Wilcy Champagne and the late Freddie Champagne. Loving mother of Wendy Brady Barraco (John), the late Eugene "Munchy" Brady, Jr. (Sandy), Thea Brady Orbeck (Lawrence), Iris Brady Goodrum (Bruce), and Janet Barlow. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and numerous granddogs, and preceded by her beloved dog, Irene. Beverly was a parishioner of St. Hubert Church in Garyville, Louisiana. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and fishing. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. The family would like to thank the staff of Ormond Nursing Home and St. Catherine's Hospice for their care and compassion during this time. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at St. Hubert Catholic Church in Garyville, LA on Friday, February 22, 2019 beginning at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Convent, LA. Condolences may be expressed at www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary