Beverly Eckhardt Keene passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was 95 years old. Loving mother of Pamela K. Hunt (the late Ronald), Scott K. DeSalvo (John), and Richard J. Keene (Jeanne). Grandmother of Mark A. Hunt, Elizabeth Hunt Poe (Rodney), Stephany Hunt Frosch (Billy), Brandt M. Lorio (Erin), Julie D. Provitola (Blaise), Lisa D. Harris (Elliott), Nicholas Reggio (Darci), and Jennifer Reggio. Loving great-grandmother of 21 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Daughter of the late Albertha Bickham Eckhardt and Henry Eckhardt. Granddaughter of the late Cecile Bickham Phillips and John Phillips. Sister of the late Henry Eric Eckhardt Jr. (Beverly). Beverly was a native of New Orleans and has been a resident of the Northshore for over 25 years. She was a graduate of McMain High School and a 1945 graduate of Charity School of Nursing. She served as a Registered Nurse for over 50 years, working in many different aspects of the profession. The family would like to express their most sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Heritage Manor of Mandeville, especially the Special Care Unit. Contributions in her memory can be considered to the Louisiana Chapter of the . Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at LAKE LAWN METAIRIE FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, on Friday afternoon, April 26, 2019 at 1:00. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in the adjacent Metairie Cemetery.