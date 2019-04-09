Beverly Hereford Flake passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 95. Wife of the late Benjamin H. Flake for forty years. Mother of Carol Flake Bisseling and the late Linda Flake Knowles (Al). Grandmother of Candace M. Pullin (Kenneth). Great grandmother of Morgan Pullin. Daughter of the late Carmen Villarrubia Hereford and Harry A. Hereford. Sister of Juanita Hereford Genovese and the late Lorraine Brown and Richard Hereford. Beverly was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was a proud graduate of Dominican High School. After high school, she went on to work for Hibernia. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Angela Merici Catholic Church. She was always caring for her relative and friend's children, with a special soft spot in her heart for babies. Beverly also often tended to those in her family who were sick and in need of care. Family was very important to her and she made sure everyone stayed connected and present in each other's lives. She eagerly took on the responsibility of keeping all of her family members informed about everyone's major milestones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12 PM. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park. In lieu of flowers, you may also consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Foundation, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary