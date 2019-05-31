The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
8968 Hwy 23
Belle Chasse, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Beverly Hooper Hebert Obituary
Beverly Hooper Hebert, Sunrise: April 29, 1928 Sunset: May 29, 2019 She was the loving wife of Peter Hebert, and the devoted mother of Thomas, James (Laura), John (Ana Maria), Anne (Jerry) Clouatre, Teresa (Emile), and Paul (Lisa). She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also Granny to the late Alaina and Ross Hebert. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Caroline Hooper, sister, Anna Leverette, brother, Marion Hooper, and sister, Marguerite Schexnayder. She requests that ladies not dress in black, rather bright colors, for her funeral and in lieu of flowers that Masses be offered. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Visitation at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8968 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 9 AM until Mass time at 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 3, 2019
