Beverly Janin Photisuvan passed away Sunday morning, March 17th at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Stoufflet Janin and James Armistead (Tubby) Janin, and by her great-grandsons, Cade and Cole McVicker. She is survived by her husband, Palarit (Mou) Photisuvan, and her three children, Suellen Billon Schmidt (Bert), Jim H. Billon (Carol), and Tim J. Billon (Lori). She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Jeffrey J. Billon, Danielle Billon Prendergast (Dan), Andrew T. Billon, Paul T. Billon (Kathy), and Brittany Billon McVicker (Chase); and her five great-grandchildren, Emma and Lilly Prendergast, Connor and Allie Billon, and Jake McVicker. She is also survived by her sister, Judy J. Allain (Mike), and her nieces and nephew, Kathryn A. Best (Mark), Livy and Quinn Best. Beverly was born in New Orleans and graduated from Metairie High School. She worked for many years at First National American Bank and the Chevrolet Division of General Motors, both in Metairie and Detroit, Michigan. She retired from GM, returned to Louisiana and lived the rest of her life in Mandeville. She was a lifelong Duplicate Bridge player and achieved the rank of Silver Life Master in 2011. Beverly and Mou shared many years of enjoyment sailing on Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Huron. Beverly was sweet and kind to everyone she met and had a soft spot for all creatures great and small. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks for the gentle and loving care given by everyone who cared for her at St. Anthony's Gardens and Ameracare Hospice. Services will be private. The family invites you to share your fond memories and condolences on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the (act.alz.org) or the (donate3.cancer.org). Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019