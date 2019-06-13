On Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Our Heavenly Father called to eternal rest his daughter, Beverly Lirette Trahan, 83 of Algiers and Harvey. She was a proud graduate of Holy Name of Mary School in Algiers and Mercy School of Nursing. Beverly spent her life in loving service as a nurse for 41 years and as a member of the Magnificat Society, Mary's Helpers, and American Legion. Beverly was the loving wife of Gerald Joseph Trahan for 41 years. Beverly is survived by 4 children, Cynthia Trahan Kelley, Kenneth Trahan, Paul Trahan (Terri), and Kelli Arnold Trahan (Thomas). She was the adored "Granny" to 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 11:00 am, Holy Name of Mary Church in Algiers. In lieu of flowers please dedicate a mass or send a donation to the .
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019