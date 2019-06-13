Beverly Lirette Trahan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Lirette Trahan.
Obituary
Send Flowers

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Our Heavenly Father called to eternal rest his daughter, Beverly Lirette Trahan, 83 of Algiers and Harvey. She was a proud graduate of Holy Name of Mary School in Algiers and Mercy School of Nursing. Beverly spent her life in loving service as a nurse for 41 years and as a member of the Magnificat Society, Mary's Helpers, and American Legion. Beverly was the loving wife of Gerald Joseph Trahan for 41 years. Beverly is survived by 4 children, Cynthia Trahan Kelley, Kenneth Trahan, Paul Trahan (Terri), and Kelli Arnold Trahan (Thomas). She was the adored "Granny" to 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 11:00 am, Holy Name of Mary Church in Algiers. In lieu of flowers please dedicate a mass or send a donation to the .
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations