Beverly M. Huet passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Wilfred L. Huet. Loving mother of Deborah Hogh Bettens. Daughter of the late Stephen Massicot and Pearl Chauvin Massicot. Sister of Yvette Massicot Faucheaux, Gordon Massicot and Ronnie Massicot. Proud grandmother of Joni Bettens and Lisa Bettens. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Beverly was born on July 16, 1929 and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish and current resident of Abita Springs, LA. She retired from Whitney Bank after 40 years of dedicated service. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her family, friends and all of those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2019