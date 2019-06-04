Beverly Margaret Scott Bechet, age 79, transitioned from this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019 after succumbing to a 12 year battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born on January 14, 1940 in New Orleans, LA to Sterling Scott Sr. and Helen Carraby Scott. Beverly lived her entire life in New Orleans, LA and received her education at Valena C. Jones Elementary and Joseph S. Clark High. After graduation, she worked as a seamstress with Haspel Brothers. She was also a secretary at St. Mary of the Angels. To cherish her memories Beverly leaves behind a loving sister: Audrey Anne Scott; devoted son and daughter-in-law: Terence & Monique Bechet; a stepdaughter: Bunnie Sylve; eight grandchildren: Jasmine Emann Bechet, Avery Jon Gauthier, Alayah Jene' Bechet, Aston Allen Bechet, Ahmad Joseph Peters, Jade Lynn Margaret Bechet, Kajuan Beverly Joice Peters and Jordyn Alise Bechet, and a host of other relatives and friends. Other surviving siblings include: Kenneth L. Scott (Sheila) and Cynthia S. Wilkerson (Clarence Jr.) She is preceded in death by her parents: Sterling Scott Sr. and Helen Carraby Scott; her son: Lewis Henry Peters Jr.; her sister: Elaine Scott Diaz and two brothers: Sterling J. Scott Jr. and Robert F. Scott.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 5, 2019