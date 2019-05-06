Beverly Trahan Vicari passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of 61 years to Jacob "Jake" Vicari. Mother of Michael G. Vicari and his companion, Belinda Vaughn. Former mother-in-law of Kathy Gagliano Vicari. Grandmother of Alexis Vicari Martindale (Joshua), Nicholas M. Vicari and Jason J. Vicari. Sister of the late Gerald Trahan and Geraldine Trahan Strohmeyer. Sister-in-law of Beverly Lirett Trahan, the late Bobby Strohmeyer, Guy Vicari, Mary Beth Vicari and the late Barbara Falgout Vicari. Daughter of the late Louis Trahan and Anna Belle Bourgeois Trahan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Beverly's devout faith in God and her love for family gave her the strength to live each day to the fullest. Even after she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis 40 years ago and most recently with cancer, she handled all of life's trials with grace. The perfect homemaker, she was active in the community as a member of St. Rosalie Catholic Church in Harvey, past officer of the Immaculate Conception Altar Society and past member of the Italian-American Society Auxiliary. She was a passionate gardener, loving and caring wife, mother and friend. While her passing is sorrowful, her life and legacy will be celebrated on Earth as she is reunited in heaven with her mother and best friend Anna Belle. In lieu of flowers, MASSES at St. Rosalie Church (340-1962) are preferred. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 9am to 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Rosalie Catholic Church, 601 2nd Avenue, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 9, 2019