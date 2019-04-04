The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Marrero - Marrero
6820 W. B. Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
504-348-1896
Beverly White McGowan entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ferncrest Manor Living Center at the age of 59. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Beverly was a graduate of John McDonogh Senior High School. Wife of Johnny Wayne McGowan. Beloved daughter of Lorraine White. Granddaughter of the late Arbunia and Willie Lee Williams. Sister of Anthony (Angela) White, Sandra White, and the late Michael White. Niece of Paul Williams and Virginia Williams. Aunt of Courtney Davis, Anthony, Jr., Aasin, and Angelle White; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 9:30a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Will be Private. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
