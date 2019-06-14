Beverly Wirth Thornton passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 80. She was the beloved wife for 44 years of the late John Perkins Thornton; loving mother of John Dewey Thornton II and Donna Thornton Gathright (Peter); grandmother of Ethan, Reece, and Heidi Gathright; sister of Sharon Wirth Schuler (the late Alphonse), Colleen Wirth Fischer (Bill), and the late Terry Wirth; daughter of the late Victor and Esther Heldt Wirth. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Beverly was born and raised in Devils Lake, North Dakota, and graduated from nursing school as a registered nurse. After graduating, she moved to the California coast, where she worked for various hospitals. Beverly moved to New Orleans, where she met her husband, Perkins, and established their home in Metairie. She continued her nursing career throughout the New Orleans area, including Charity Hospital's pediatric department. Beverly enjoyed travelling with her husband, and loved playing golf and tennis. She was a devout Catholic, and attended St. Ann's Church and Shrine. Beverly was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be sorely missed. A private burial will be held at Lake Lawn Park in New Orleans. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary