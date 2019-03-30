Billie Rose Powell Skinner passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born in Jayess, Mississippi on August 23, 1929. Billie is preceded in death by her parents Shelby Ford Powell, Sr. and Ruth McGinnis Powell; brother Shelby Ford Powell, Jr. She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years Calvin Lee Skinner, daughters Karen Diane Bullock (Rick), Arlene Kay Theriot (Timothy); son Wayne Skinner (Cindy); grandchildren Jamie Lynn Missimer (Ben), Elizabeth Lauren Gore (Jared), Rachel Leigh Skinner (Zach Balakoff), Kathryn Leigh Joyner (Edward "Ted"), Lance Christian Bullock (Laura), Christine Theresa Theriot, Timothy Peter Theriot II and Caroline Grace Theriot; great-grandchildren Mia Bella Missimer, Eloise Harper Gore, Elora Lillian Balakoff and Sloane Kelley Bullock. Billie was a devoted member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. She was a past member and treasurer of Wally Byam Airstream Club, Gulf State Unit. Billie belonged to several round dancing and square dancing clubs over the years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 315 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, Louisiana 70001 on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Metairie, LA. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary