Billy "Big Hank" Franklin Sr. 76, of Gretna La. is now with our lord. He peacefully passed away on May 10, 2019 and survived by Jamie, his wife of 57 years. He was born October 28, 1942 in Sulligent AL. Preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Franklin of Chattanooga TN., and Abbie Pennington of Sulligent AL. Big Hank was an auto mechanic his entire life and finished his career as owner of Franklin's Automotive where he and Jamie shared many wonderful days together with friends and family stopping by. We always said, "If your car won't crank, call Big Hank". Over the years, he owned many beautiful vehicles, including his favorite, a 1957 Chevy. Big Hank could rebuild a motor with both hands tied behind his back. He could fix a vehicle by simply listening and allowing it speak to him. Most of all he was honest with the people he did work for and helped them get back on the road quickly and without great expense. He was caring and giving of his time and skills. He would help anyone in need. His children include Billy Jr, Bobby, David, and Janice. Daughter in laws are Leslie and Nicole; Grandchildren are, Brooke, Brandy, Justin, Savannah, Carter, Kyser, Kaden, Casie, and Natalie. Great granddaughter Bella. Billy is preceded in death by his brother Robert J. Franklin and is survived by his sister Dorothy Alexander, both from Sulligent, AL. Billy had a very large family in Sulligent, AL. and loved them all. Special recognition to Julie and Henry Sweeny, Uncle Vic and Judy Funck for being there when he needed you most. To all the many nieces and nephews, he loved you very much. Hank had too many friends to list, but they were all like family and he cared deeply for each of them. A special "Thank You" to Marrero Healthcare Center for taking such good care of Mr. Billy. We love you Big Hank and will see you again very soon. Rest in peace and may you enjoy every moment of eternal life with god, your family, and friends who have gone before you. We miss you, but you taught us how to be strong and courageous so we will carry on and live in honor of your legacy. You are forever in our hearts. A celebration service will be on Sunday May 26, 2019, 3-7pm at New Hope Church of the CMA, located at 1027 Fredericks St, Gretna, La 70053. (Behind McDonalds on Stumpf). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the New Hope Church of the CMA at 1027 Fredericks St. Gretna, La. 70053. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 26, 2019