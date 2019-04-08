The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Resources
More Obituaries for Blake Gregoire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blake Joseph Gregoire Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Blake Joseph Gregoire Jr. Obituary
Blake Joseph Gregoire, born May 19, 1973 in Marrero, Louisiana, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 4, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. A resident of Madisonville, Louisiana, he was a graduate of L.W. Higgins High School. He was an avid L.S.U. fan and a proud member of the Krewe of Endymion. Those left behind to cherish his memories include his wife, Brandy Donovan Gregoire, his three sons, Brock Joseph Gregoire (Justine Gregoire), Bryce Donovan Gregoire, and Brayden Drake Gregoire, his parents Carmen and Vivian Gregoire, his sister Bridgette Gregoire, and many extended family members and friends. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ochsner Cancer Institute.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Home
Download Now