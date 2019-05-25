Blakely Anne Mizell, of Franklinton, LA, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born on December 19, 2015 in Covington, LA to Tabitha Parfait and Matthew Mizell. Blakely is survived by her loving parents; her grandparents David Parfait (Jill) and Marsha Mizell; and her great-grandparents Irma Wehner, Bill Wehner (Erin), Phyllis Cotton, and Cindy Parfait. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles Samantha P. Hamilton (Ross), Aimee Haley (Tommy), Casey Williams (Mike), Crystal Mizell, Jeremy Mizell (Kayla), Hunter Cotton (Ericka); her great uncles and aunt Joe Petrossi, Corey Wehner (Lori); her special cousins Kinslie Venable, Cassie Hamilton, Weston Cotton, Avery Cotton, Devyn Haley, and Peyton Mizell; and numerous extended family members that will all miss Blakely dearly. Blakely is preceded in death by her grandmother Cassie Parfait, her great-grandmother Linda Madere, and her great-grandfathers Larry Parfait and Loyd Cotton. Blakely was a bright ray of sunshine that would light up any room. She had a beautiful smile and just one laugh from her could make your day. Blakely loved music, especially strumming her drum, and rocking all around the house. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W 21st Ave. Covington, LA 70433 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation on Wednesday beginning at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow the services in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Memorial contributions in memory of Blakely may be made to Funeral Expenses for Blakely Anne Mizell. Donations can be made at http://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-blakely-anne-mizell. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guestbook at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 29, 2019