Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche Cleo (Woods) Satterlee. View Sign

Blanche Cleo "Pinky" Woods Satterlee, a native of New Orleans, passed away at the age of 96 on Friday, February 8, 2019. She is the daughter of the late NOPD Sgt. Allen T. Woods and the late J. Hilda Laurent Woods, sister of the late Very Reverend Monsignor Earl C. Woods, a former Chancellor of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, wife of the late William C. Satterlee, Jr., and mother of the late Holly Satterlee Sievers. Mrs. Satterlee is survived by her children; retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. William C. Satterlee III, Dr. Brian C. Satterlee, and Julie Satterlee Zaepfel; her grandchildren Dr. Christen Satterlee Stotts, U.S. Army Maj. Brian C. "Chip" Satterlee, and U.S. Army veteran Capt. Stephen J. Satterlee; and great grandchildren Clairmarie Stotts of Tennessee, Samuel and Luke Satterlee of Maryland, and Cricket and Finn Satterlee of Virginia. Mrs. Satterlee is a member of the Louisiana Colonials and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Satterlee is a recipient of the Order of Saint Louis, an honor bestowed by the late Archbishop Philip M. Hannan, for her service to the Church. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in New Orleans, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will take place immediately following at the family tomb in Greenwood Cemetery. Blanche Cleo "Pinky" Woods Satterlee, a native of New Orleans, passed away at the age of 96 on Friday, February 8, 2019. She is the daughter of the late NOPD Sgt. Allen T. Woods and the late J. Hilda Laurent Woods, sister of the late Very Reverend Monsignor Earl C. Woods, a former Chancellor of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, wife of the late William C. Satterlee, Jr., and mother of the late Holly Satterlee Sievers. Mrs. Satterlee is survived by her children; retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. William C. Satterlee III, Dr. Brian C. Satterlee, and Julie Satterlee Zaepfel; her grandchildren Dr. Christen Satterlee Stotts, U.S. Army Maj. Brian C. "Chip" Satterlee, and U.S. Army veteran Capt. Stephen J. Satterlee; and great grandchildren Clairmarie Stotts of Tennessee, Samuel and Luke Satterlee of Maryland, and Cricket and Finn Satterlee of Virginia. Mrs. Satterlee is a member of the Louisiana Colonials and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Satterlee is a recipient of the Order of Saint Louis, an honor bestowed by the late Archbishop Philip M. Hannan, for her service to the Church. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in New Orleans, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will take place immediately following at the family tomb in Greenwood Cemetery. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close