Blanche Etta McDaniel Barnes gained her wings to join her heavenly family on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her late husband Earnest Barnes, her mother Juanita Desselle, her father Mack Martin, her 2 aunts Minnie Lee McDaniel and Fannie Williams and 3 uncles Herbert McDaniel, Mose "Sonny Man" McDaniel, Jr. and W.D. McDaniel aka "Buster". Also she will be reuniting with her very special friend Jessie Ricks, Jr. She leaves to cherish her beautiful daughter Victoria Barnes, stepdaughter Shalania Barnes, Krystal Banks and stepson Jesse Carter. She is also survived by her 5 sisters Bessie Cutliff of Soginaw, MI, Charlene Culverson of Oakland, CA, Barbara (Willie) Thomas of Winnsboro, LA, Betty (Arthur) James of Lake Providence, LA, and Diane Howard of Monroe, LA. Her 8 brothers Lee Desselle of Greenville, MS, Wilbert (Carol) Desselle of Pioneer, LA, Thomes Ray McDaniel of Shreveport, LA, Mack Martin, Jr. of Monroe, LA, Robert Martin of Winnsboro, LA, Willie (Candy) Arnold of Eudora, AR, James Burrell of Kilbourne, LA, and Charles Howard of Oak Grove, LA. She also leaves to cherish her grandkids and a host of other relatives. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Home Going Service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha C. Haley Blvd. at 1:30 pm. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon. Burial will be private. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary