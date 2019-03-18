|
Blanche S. Barlotta, retired Vice President of Avondale Shipyard, Inc., passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 89, at home, under the care of her grandchildren, Jude Barlotta and Katie Panepinto and surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her daughter Toni Barlotta; grandchildren Kennth Lamulle (Stacia), Jude Barlotta (Michael), Katie and Lane Panepinto; great grandchildren Gavin Panepinto, Kaitlyn, Kirsten, and Michael Lamulle. She is preceeded in death by her daughters, Judy Barlotta, Kathy Barlotta, and Mary Barlotta; her parents, Agatha Pierce Savoie and Edmund Savoie; brothers Edmund Savoie, Roman Savoie, Rolan Savoie, and Clarence Savoie. She was a resident of Harvey, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11am. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 9am until 11am. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019