Blanche Brady
Blanche Sutton Brady Obituary
Blanche Sutton Brady passed away February 20, 2019 at the age of 80. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Wayne Brady; children, Wayne "Sut" Brady Jr. (Michelle), Glenn Brady (Dawn), Mark Brady (Roxanne), and Rose Brignac (Craig "Shorty"); her grandchildren, Kacie, Kelie, Aimee, Christie, Mark Jr., Brandi, Brittany, Travis, and Sara; as well as 6 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 step-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Lois Faucheux, Leonard Sutton, Raymond Sutton, Patricia Martin, and Philip Sutton. Ms. Blanche is preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Lolita Weber Sutton; grandson, Michael; and her siblings, Oliver Sutton Jr., Ruth Bourgeois, Antoinette Sutton, Norman Sutton, Ethel Champagne, Dorothy Champagne, Floyd Sutton, and Francis Gary Sutton. The family would like to thank the staff of Ormond Nursing Home and St. Catherine's Hospice for all their care and compassion during this time. Blanche loved all things beautiful, including music, dancing, flowers, and most of all, her family. She will always be loved and remembered. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norco, LA on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 beginning at 9 AM. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM with burial to follow at St. Charles Borromeo Mausoleum in Destrehan, LA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Please visit www.HCAlexander.com to view and sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2019
