Blondie Turner Steadman earned her wings on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a native of Water Valley, MS and a resident of Gretna, LA. Blondie retired as a custodial engineer after many years of service. Devoted mother of Loretta, Jerome, Shirley, Arthur, Charles, and the late Maurean and Mitchell. Daughter of the late Wyle and Lorene Turner Tyler. Sister of Ann, Frank, Ray, Albert, Odell, Darlean. Favorite aunt of Faye. Mother in law of Monica. Companion of the late Herbert Estes, also survived by 12 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends also pastors, officers, and members Second Nazarene Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Celebrate of Life at Second Nazarene Baptist Church 3062 Boyd St. New Orleans, LA on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Peter Crawford officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA.