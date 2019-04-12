|
Blossom Dours Jennings left this world to party with the spirits in the sky on Monday, April 8, 2019. She will be buried next to the love of her life, her late husband Vernon R. Jennings. She is survived by her nieces Kathy Mathews , Lynne Pisto and nephew Scott Petit. Visitation will be at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home on Monday, April 15th at noon with a service at 1. Blossom loved living her 95 years and will be remembered for the colorful person she was. In lieu of flowers, please go to dinner with family and friends and toast to her happiness in the great beyond. She will love that.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019