The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Blossom Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blossom Dours Jennings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Blossom Dours Jennings Obituary
Blossom Dours Jennings left this world to party with the spirits in the sky on Monday, April 8, 2019. She will be buried next to the love of her life, her late husband Vernon R. Jennings. She is survived by her nieces Kathy Mathews , Lynne Pisto and nephew Scott Petit. Visitation will be at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home on Monday, April 15th at noon with a service at 1. Blossom loved living her 95 years and will be remembered for the colorful person she was. In lieu of flowers, please go to dinner with family and friends and toast to her happiness in the great beyond. She will love that.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now