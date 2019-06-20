Bobby Jean Johnson Friloux, age 60, received her crown on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home in Metairie, LA surrounded by family. Born in New Orleans, LA in 1958, she leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted husband of 41 years, James Friloux Sr.; sons, James Jr. and Chad Micheal Friloux; grandchildren, Jaiden, Cairo and Demi Friloux; siblings, Ida Mae Henry, Hazel Wilson and Parker Wilson Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ivery Avery, Betty Dawson, Mona (Eddie) Seaton, Connie Jackson, Whitney Jr., Willie Jr., and Leroy (Nikki) Friloux; nieces and nephew, Dikeishia (Demon) Brown, Angela and Marc Henry; great nieces, Korielle, Amari and Darrell; godchild, Alecia (Theodore) James; and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Susie J. Wilson; niece, Latriece Henry; and nephews, Eric and Tye Henry. All are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00AM at New Macedonia Baptist Church, 8308 Sheldon St., Metairie, LA. Bishop Percy McCray officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019