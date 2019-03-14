Bobby Michael Ermon passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was a native of Metairie, Louisiana and a resident of Hoover, Alabama. Bobby was a kind-hearted spirit and always willing to help others before himself. He had a sense of humor that made everyone laugh. He took pride in being a part of the family concrete business and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and ideas to help grow the company. He enjoyed gathering with family at crawfish boils and barbeques. Some of his hobbies included wood working and rebuilding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Beloved Husband of Shallie Ermon. Son of Kim and Donna Ermon. Brother of Kevin Ermon (Alison, Kayden, Alyssa, Ava), Tiffany Ermon, and Kaylie Ermon. Grandson of the late John Jr. and Rose Lawrence & Jack and Delores Ermon. Nephew of Mary Dembrun (Melissa, Christopher, Shawn) and John Lawrence III (Michele, Joshua) and Steve & Nancy Babin (Scott, Jennifer) and the late Gary Ermon. He is loved by many cousins. Son-in-law of Jack and Sharon Bobb. Brother-in-law of Sarah Majors (Wade & Raegan) and Samuel Smith (Michael). Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary