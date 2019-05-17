Bonna Reba Fowlkes Richardson, 84, a resident of Metairie, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Ochsner Medical Center, Kenner, on May 13, 2019. Reba was born September 24, 1934 in Dyersburg, Tennessee. She earned an RN diploma from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis and moved to Jefferson Parish in 1967. She worked as an RN at Ochsner Clinic for over 20 years. She is survived by her brothers Jim Fowlkes ( Pat)) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Sam Fowlkes (Mildred) of Alexandria, Louisiana, her children Paula Scott (Stacy) of Opelousas, Louisiana, Brad Richardson(Debbie) of Metairie, Claire Taylor(Ernie) of Metairie, and David Richardson (Carrie) of Statesville, NC, 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor Mixon (Sam), Geoffrey Taylor, Caitlyn Scott Elkins (Geoff) Benjamin Taylor, Alexander Taylor, Scott Richardson, Andrew Richardson, Grace Richardson, and 7 great-grandchildren. Reba was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Frances Fowlkes of Trenton, Tennessee. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the nursing staff and caregivers at Ochsner-Kenner and Hennican House for their support and kindness in the care of Reba in her final days.The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 19, 2019