Bonnette "Feet" Cole, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 74. He was a native of Waterproof, LA and a resident Gretna, LA. Bonnette was a retired mechanic and maintenance manager with Westside Transit for over 45 years. Beloved husband of Margaret J. Cole. Devoted father of Shuntell (Marlon) Ellis, Bonnette (Angielina) Cole, Jr., Krystal (Anthony) Jones, and Aleysha Cole. Son of the late William Cole and Ella B. Elliot. Granddaughter of the late Lev Blackmon and Tory Stacker. Brother of J B Cole, Kenneth Elliot, Sr., Nellie (Nelson) Carter, Addie Elliot, Bessie Elliott, Barbara (Walter) Tardieff, and the late LuAnn Cole, Lyzanne Cole, Emline Cole, Lupece Kelley, Julia Martin, and Lessie Heisser, William "Bull" Cole, Jr., and Sam Elliott, Jr., also survived by 7 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services Mt. Zion Baptist Church 701 Huey P. Long Ave. Gretna, LA on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Noily Paul officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery -Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019