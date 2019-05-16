The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnette Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnette "Feet" Cole Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonnette "Feet" Cole Sr. Obituary
Bonnette "Feet" Cole, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 74. He was a native of Waterproof, LA and a resident Gretna, LA. Bonnette was a retired mechanic and maintenance manager with Westside Transit for over 45 years. Beloved husband of Margaret J. Cole. Devoted father of Shuntell (Marlon) Ellis, Bonnette (Angielina) Cole, Jr., Krystal (Anthony) Jones, and Aleysha Cole. Son of the late William Cole and Ella B. Elliot. Granddaughter of the late Lev Blackmon and Tory Stacker. Brother of J B Cole, Kenneth Elliot, Sr., Nellie (Nelson) Carter, Addie Elliot, Bessie Elliott, Barbara (Walter) Tardieff, and the late LuAnn Cole, Lyzanne Cole, Emline Cole, Lupece Kelley, Julia Martin, and Lessie Heisser, William "Bull" Cole, Jr., and Sam Elliott, Jr., also survived by 7 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services Mt. Zion Baptist Church 701 Huey P. Long Ave. Gretna, LA on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Noily Paul officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery -Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now