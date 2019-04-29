The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Bonnie C. Morvant

Bonnie C. Morvant Obituary
Bonnie C. Morvant, a self-employed photographer entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 64. Beloved daughter of the late Hubert Morvant and Loyce Barrilleaux Morvant. Sister of Keith Morvant (Patsy) and the late Elizabeth Morvant Theriot (the late Glenn). Aunt of Casey Theriot, Jessica Matherne (Terry), Lorne Jones and Lore Sandoval (Stewart). Great Aunt of Justine Alexie, Julian Allemand, Dylan DiGiovanni, Terry Matherne Jr., Anthony Sandoval and Cruz Sandoval. Bonnie worked for 5 years for Kenny Trahan, an Investment Advisor for Voya. She was born in New Orleans, LA and was a resident of Gretna, LA. Funeral Services and interment will be privately held at a later date. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
