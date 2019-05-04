The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Bonnie Genter Anderson


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ms. Bonnie Genter Anderson was born in New Orleans, La., to the late Theodore Felton Genter and Ethelyn Baudier Genter on January 26, 1932. She was predeceased by her younger brother, Theodore Genter Jr. ("Teddy"). She is survived by her brother, Daniel J. Genter, and wife, Chloris Genter, whom she loved very much and held in high esteem. Ms. Anderson was a business owner/cosmetologist in Metairie for 25+ years. She and her late husband, Herbert Anderson, retired to Carriere, Ms. From her first marriage, Bonnie gave birth to 7 children (3 of whom are predeceased), and was the proud "Grandmother" of 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her son, Terry Smith, loved and cared for his mother for many years. Ms. Bonnie went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019, in Metairie, LA. Graveside service for Ms. Bonnie Anderson will be held at the Garden of Memories (Jeffersonian Mausoleum) in Metairie, LA, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:45 a.m.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019
