|
|
Bonnie Tyler Jones, 74, passed away April 9, 2019 in Kenner, LA. Ms. Bonnie was born in New Orleans on August 1, 1945. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Daughter of the late Michael L. Tyler and Mary E (Bouwel) Tyler. Sister of the late Michael Tyler (Gaby) and Anthony Freeman. Beloved mother of Tammy L. Harvin (Doran) of Jefferson, LA. Beloved grandmother of Ryan, Kaitlyn (Tyler), and Zoe. Bonnie also has a niece and nephew, Dennis and Stephanie Tyler who reside in Germany. She attended Columbia High School in Columbia, MS and also attended Pearl River Junior College. Bonnie retired from Vinson Guard Service where she worked as a dispatcher for more than 2 decades. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information 504-835-2341. Donations preferred to The Dementia Society of America (www.dementiasociety.org).
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 24, 2019